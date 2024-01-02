Left Menu

T'gana requests NITI Aayog for release of pending funds of Rs 1,800 cr

The Telangana government on Tuesday requested the NITI Aayog team led by its vice chairman Suman Kumar Bery to ensure the release of pending funds of Rs 1,800 crore under the Backward Districts Development Grant.An official release from the state government said the NITI Aayog team called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who held in-depth discussions on key developmental issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state.The meeting underscored the significance of cooperative federalism as a guiding principle for effective governance.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:36 IST
T'gana requests NITI Aayog for release of pending funds of Rs 1,800 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Tuesday requested the NITI Aayog team led by its vice chairman Suman Kumar Bery to ensure the release of pending funds of Rs 1,800 crore under the Backward Districts Development Grant.

An official release from the state government said the NITI Aayog team called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who held in-depth discussions on key developmental issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state.

The meeting underscored the significance of cooperative federalism as a guiding principle for effective governance. Both NITI Aayog and the state government expressed their commitment to working in tandem to address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the state, it said.

The chief minister highlighted the state's developmental priorities and key areas that require special attention. NITI Aayog officials actively engaged in discussions to understand the specific needs of Telangana and explore avenues for comprehensive development.

Discussions included the fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the state for various development projects and CM Reddy also requested the team to consider the increased state allocations by the 16th Finance Commission, besides seeking funds for developing infrastructure facilities in the health and education sectors.

NITI Aayog requested the state’s participation in Governing Council Meetings for better collaborations and achieving shared vision and the chief minister has assured constructive support and cooperation for all the initiatives of the premier policy think-tank of the Central government, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024