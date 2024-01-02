Left Menu

Kejriwal gives approval to industrial hub in North-West Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a proposal for the creation of an industrial hub on 147 acres of land in Rani Khera in North-West Delhi.

The land for the industrial hub is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a government statement said.

This industrial hub will be entirely eco-friendly, it said, adding that service industries like IT, ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services), and research will be established here.

It is expected that there will be several clusters where multilevel buildings will be constructed. The government will provide land at concessional rates for setting up industries, and upon its development, this place could provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people, it said.

After receiving approval from the Chief Minister, the file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor.

The responsibility for developing the new industrial hub in Rani Khera has been entrusted to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) by the Delhi government.

The government says that all modern amenities will be made available in this industrial hub. During its development, attention will be paid to all fundamental aspects.

Both people from Delhi and outside will be able to acquire land at concessional rates for setting up industries here. Since it will be an entirely environment-friendly industrial centre, land allocation will prioritize industries that do not cause any pollution, the statement said.

Its development will be done in two phases. A smart integrated IT park will be developed here, comprising several building blocks that will be entirely pollution-free, it said. Industries such as IT, ITES, media, biotechnology, research, and innovation hubs will be established here.

