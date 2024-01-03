Left Menu

Series of small explosions, no injuries reported after 1.7-magnitude quake in New York

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:24 IST
Series of small explosions, no injuries reported after 1.7-magnitude quake in New York
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake that hit New York City early on Tuesday may have caused a series of small explosions on an island between Manhattan and Queens, officials said.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at 5:45 a.m. near the Astoria section of Queens. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage and no impacts to transit, traffic or utility services, New York City Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Aries Dela Cruz said.

Some residents of Manhattan and Queens reported what sounded like small explosions shortly before 6 a.m. coming from Roosevelt Island, a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer)-long strip of land in the East River between the two boroughs.

Allan Drury, a spokesperson for Consolidated Edison, said officials at the utility suspect that the quake caused the explosions, since they happened around the same time.

Drury said there were no power outages.

The New York City earthquake happened a few hours after a 2.3 magnitude quake was reported in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. No injuries or damage were reported following the earlier quake either.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024