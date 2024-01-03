Left Menu

Leopard strays into Gurugram village, injures boy; captured

The injured boy was admitted to hospital and he is out of danger, Amit Beniwal, SHO of Kherki Daula police station, said.A senior forest officer said that the leopard is a four-year-old male weighing over 60 kg.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:11 IST
Leopard strays into Gurugram village, injures boy; captured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that strayed into Narsinghpur village here on Wednesday and injured a 13-year-old boy was captured by forest department officials after seven hours of efforts, police said.

The leopard was spotted in the village around 6 am. A CCTV camera installed at a nearby building captured the feline roaming on the streets inside the village, they said.

When the leopard entered a house, the teenage boy, Prabhat, came outside and was attacked by the animal, a senior police officer said.

He got injuries on his legs and back and was rushed to civil hospital for treatment, the officer said.

The feline was captured after seven hours of effort when it entered the kitchen of a house and was trapped there by the forest official, police said.

''The team of the forest department finally caught the leopard after it was tranquilised. The injured boy was admitted to hospital and he is out of danger,” Amit Beniwal, SHO of Kherki Daula police station, said.

A senior forest officer said that the leopard is a four-year-old male weighing over 60 kg. He will be released in Aravali after a health checkup.

A video of the leopard roaming in the village also surfaced on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024