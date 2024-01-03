Left Menu

Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park

Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park KNP located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Union minister said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, a Union minister said on Wednesday. ''Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha,'' Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on social media platform X. He termed the development ''a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Narendra Modi to restore ecological balance''.

''My big congrats to all experts involved in the project, the Kuno wildlife officials, and wildlife enthusiasts across India,'' Yadav said in the post. In March 2023, Siyaya, who was later renamed as Jwala, had given birth to four cubs, but only one of them survived. Jwala was also translocated to the KNP from Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

