IG Drones bags contract for survey related to Uttarakhand metro rail project
- Country:
- India
Drone tech and analytics company IG Drones on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract for conducting a survey related to the Uttarakhand metro rail project.
The company will use drones to carry out the survey for building a Personalised Rapid Transit (PRT) corridor under the neo metro system.
The project is to construct rapid transit systems in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh within the next four years to ease traffic congestion, it said in a release.
According to the release, IG Drones will help in preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by surveying with high-tech drones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"State govt committed to welfare of farmers": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand govt issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant; hospitals on alert for COVID-19 prevention
Uttarakhand GST dept files 3,500-page charge sheet in illegal timber trade case
Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates canteen on Secretariat premises
Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews grounding of MoUs signed at Global Investors Summit