IG Drones bags contract for survey related to Uttarakhand metro rail project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Drone tech and analytics company IG Drones on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract for conducting a survey related to the Uttarakhand metro rail project.

The company will use drones to carry out the survey for building a Personalised Rapid Transit (PRT) corridor under the neo metro system.

The project is to construct rapid transit systems in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh within the next four years to ease traffic congestion, it said in a release.

According to the release, IG Drones will help in preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) by surveying with high-tech drones.

