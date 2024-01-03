Left Menu

ODOP initiative should become driver of tourism growth: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the ODOP initiative has the potential to drive the growth of the tourism sector which in turn will push employment generation.The ODOP one district one product initiative is aimed at selecting, branding, and promoting one product from each district of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:23 IST
ODOP initiative should become driver of tourism growth: S Jaishankar
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the ODOP initiative has the potential to drive the growth of the tourism sector which in turn will push employment generation.

The ODOP (one district one product) initiative is aimed at selecting, branding, and promoting one product from each district of the country. It is also aimed at creating sustainable employment at the district level while promoting holistic socio-economic development. The initiative has a ''strong impact on tourism...I expect the ODOP to actually translate into a stronger tourism in the years to come and tourism is a powerful driver of employment...ODOP, can, is and should become a more powerful driver of tourism,'' he said.

The minister said this while felicitating winners of the national 'One District One Product' awards during the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav celebration here.

Jaishankar added that while making in India is ''very'' crucial, branding and promotion of products are important as it helps in increasing demand.

''ODOP has been a great promotor of what has been made across the country, he said adding Geographical Indicators (GI) today are one of the big areas of competition.

GI is actually a ''very powerful'' part of branding and that ODOP will definitely provide, he said.

The products which have been identified under the programme include coffee from Araku; Shopian apples and honey from Bathinda. On exports, the minister said that both foreign affairs and commerce ministries are working together along with Indian missions to boost the country's outbound shipments. The government mainly gifts ODOP products to foreign delegates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024