Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:47 IST
Iranian state media said on Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a US drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for what Iranian state media called a “terroristic” attack shortly after the blasts in Kerman, about 820 kilometres southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The blasts on Wednesday afternoon struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force. who died in Iraq in January 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

