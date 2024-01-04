Man stabbed to death after argument over jostling during procession, two held

Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old man died after being stabbed in his throat on Thursday morning following an altercation over jostling during a religious procession in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said, Two of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident, they said. According to police, thousands of people took part in the religious procession taken out this morning.

''The victim, Shubham Raghuvanshi, was stabbed in his throat in Mhow Naka area of Indore city following an argument over jostling during a religious procession of Ranjit Hanuman temple having thousands of devotees,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told PTI.

Raghuvanshi, who bled profusely, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police have identified eight accused and two of them have been taken into custody and were questioned, he added. A search operation has been launched to trace and nab the remaining accused, Vishwakarma said, adding that investigations were on.

