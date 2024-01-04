Left Menu

DCM Shriram to invest Rs 12,000 crore in Gujarat by 2028

DCM Shriram Ltd, a leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer, plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore for manufacturing chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch, Gujarat by 2028. DCM Shriram signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 crore in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch by 2028, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:33 IST
DCM Shriram to invest Rs 12,000 crore in Gujarat by 2028
  • Country:
  • India

DCM Shriram Ltd, a leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer, plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore for manufacturing chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch, Gujarat by 2028. The company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government in this regard on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel at a ceremony organised as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held on January 10-12. ''DCM Shriram signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat to invest a proposed Rs 12,000 crore in the manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products in Bharuch by 2028,'' the company said in a statement on Thursday. Currently, the company has significant Chlor Alkali facilities in Bharuch and aims at increasing the existing capacities while adding new products to its Chlor-Alkali portfolio, it added. Besides the chlor-vinyl business, DCM Shriram is also into agri-rural and value-added businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024