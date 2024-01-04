Raigad: Dip in accidents in 2023 when compared to 2022, but deaths increase

The number of accidents in Maharashtra's Raigad district decreased in 2023 when compared to the previous year but the number of deaths rose, a police official said on Thursday.

While 2022 saw 724 accidents and 276 deaths, the number of accidents in 2023 was 700 but the deaths stood at 281, he said.

In 2018, 302 persons died in 1098 accidents, while in 2019, a total of 991 accidents took place and the casualty figure stood at 216.

In 2020, a total of 206 persons died in 596 accidents, while these figures were 688 and 236, respectively, in 2021, the official said quoting district data.

Since calendar year 2018, several accidents have taken place on the expressway and highway stretches that pass through the district, he said.

The Raigad stretch of Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw 853 accidents and 237 deaths since in the last six years.

The Mumbai-Pune national highway number 4 saw 413 accidents and 150 deaths, while the figures for Mumbai-Goa national highway number 66 were 1,389 and 411, respectively, the official said.

''During this period, 1102 accidents took place on state highways in the district, leading to 394 deaths. There were 902 accidents on other roads of Raigad, which resulted in 289 deaths,'' he said.

