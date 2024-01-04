Left Menu

The Modi Gallery showcasing key events from Prime Minister Narendra Modis tenure is expected to be opened to visitors from around January 16, a top official said on Thursday.The opening of the gallery, located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

'Modi Gallery' in Delhi expected to open to visitors from Jan 16
The 'Modi Gallery' showcasing key events from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is expected to be opened to visitors from around January 16, a top official said on Thursday.

The opening of the gallery, located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here, will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Nripendra Misra, chairperson of the executive council of the Prime Ministers' Museum & Library (PMML) said the work on this new gallery is almost complete.

''We are hopeful that visitors can start coming from January 16 or 17,'' Misra told PTI.

It was earlier decided that key events and decisions taken by PM Modi during his tenure as also decisions which will have long-term implications, will be showcased in a gallery, he said. A small section has also been formed on foreign policies, Misra added.

The 'Modi Gallery' will showcase major achievements which took place since his taking charge as the prime minister and till the end of 2022.

Construction of the Ram temple and rejuvenation of other temples will be showcased as part of a section called 'Sanskriti', and other sections will include 'Vikas', 'Paryavaran' and 'Suraksha; among others.

Through cutting-edge technology, visitors will get a rare experience at this gallery, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

