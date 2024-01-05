Left Menu

Japan to tap $33 mln of budget reserves for earthquake response -Jiji

Updated: 05-01-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 08:54 IST
Japan will tap 4.74 billion yen ($32.7 million) of budget reserves to cover damages by the Noto earthquake disaster, Jiji News Agency reported on Friday, citing Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said his cabinet will approve the emergency funding next week as the government's fiscal response to the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit the Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. ($1 = 144.8300 yen)

