Left Menu

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37 pc to Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:41 IST
Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37 pc to Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Sobha Ltd has reported a 37 percent increase in sales bookings at Rs 1,951.6 crore in the third quarter of this financial year, mainly on the back of strong housing demand in Bengaluru.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,424.7 crore in the year-ago period.

''The Q3 (third quarter) of this financial year has been the best-ever sales quarter for Sobha,'' the company said in a regulatory filing late on Thursday.

The average price realization improved to Rs 11,732 per square feet during the third quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 9,653 per square feet in the year-ago period.

Sales bookings in volume terms also increased to 16.63 lakh square feet, from 14.76 lakh square feet during the period under review.

''Bengaluru has achieved its highest ever quarterly sales of 1.25 million square feet with a value of Rs 14.99 billion, led by the successful launch of the Sobha Neopolis project in the beginning of the quarter,'' the company said.

Sobha highlighted that the Delhi-NCR region continued with its strong momentum completing the sale of Sobha City in Gurugram.

''We launched 2 new projects in the third quarter with a total saleable area of 3.84 million square feet. Cash flows for the quarter remained strong and has resulted in further net debt reduction,'' Sobha said.

Bengaluru-based Sobha is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024