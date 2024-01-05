Hubble telescope captures deceptive galactic dance in stunning image

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this breathtaking image featuring a vast group of galaxies - the large, prominent spiral galaxy on the right is NGC 1356, the two apparently smaller spiral galaxies flanking it are LEDA 467699 positioned above, and LEDA 95415 positioned closely to its left. Adding to the celestial tableau is IC 1947, gracefully adorning the left side of the image.

At first glance, NGC 1356, LEDA 467699, and LEDA 95415 appear to be close celestial companions, while IC 1947 seems more distantly placed. However, the true nature of their interactions is revealed when considering the three-dimensional distances between these cosmic entities. NGC 1356 and LEDA 95415 appear to be so close that they must surely be interacting, but NGC 1356 lies approximately 550 million light-years away, while LEDA 95415 resides at a staggering distance of roughly 840 million light-years - an astounding 300 million light-year separation,

Contrary to visual impressions, LEDA 95415 is likely not as much smaller compared to NGC 1356 as it appears.

On the other hand, the apparent relative gulf between NGC 1356 and IC 1947 in the image is also a cosmic illusion. IC 1947 is a mere 500 million light-years away, and the angular distance observed in the image equates to less than 400,000 light-years. In reality, NGC 1356 and IC 1947 are much closer neighbors in three-dimensional space than their visual representation would suggest.