Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 219 crore in Nahan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 development projects worth Rs 219 crore in Sirmaur district's Nahan.

He inaugurated a bridge over the Markanda river -- built at a cost of Rs 16.62 crore -- and a residential accommodation for Dr YS Parmar Medical College - Nahan staff that cost Rs 1.71 crore, according to a statement.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of a sewage scheme for Nahan city (Rs 144.30 crore), an irrigation scheme under the Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (SHIVA) Project for Nahan and Paonta development blocks that will cost Rs 17.24 crore, and a lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, to be built for an estimated Rs 6.43 crore.

