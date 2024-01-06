Left Menu

Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 219 crore in Nahan

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 16:17 IST
Himachal CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 219 crore in Nahan
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 development projects worth Rs 219 crore in Sirmaur district's Nahan.

He inaugurated a bridge over the Markanda river -- built at a cost of Rs 16.62 crore -- and a residential accommodation for Dr YS Parmar Medical College - Nahan staff that cost Rs 1.71 crore, according to a statement.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of a sewage scheme for Nahan city (Rs 144.30 crore), an irrigation scheme under the Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition (SHIVA) Project for Nahan and Paonta development blocks that will cost Rs 17.24 crore, and a lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, to be built for an estimated Rs 6.43 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024