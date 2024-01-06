'Another milestone in Bharat's journey through space': Shah on Aditya-L1 reaching its destination
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the country's first solar mission craft Aditya-L1 reaching its destination, the L1 point, and said it was yet another milestone in Bharat's journey through space.
The Aditya-L1 reached its destination, the L1 point, about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth from where it will orbit the Sun and study our star's wonders, uninterrupted by eclipses and occultation.
''Another milestone in Bharat's journey through space!! Our first solar observatory #AdityaL1 reaches its destination in the space. It is a momentous event in history that takes us closer to our civilizational goal of achieving human welfare through excellence in science and technology,'' Shah wrote on X.
''My heartfelt congratulations to our genius scientists and the people of our nation,'' he said.
