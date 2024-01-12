MCD seals property of private firm for tax default
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed a property of a private company here over alleged non-payment of property tax, officials said on Friday.
Nearly Rs 3.91 crore of property tax was outstanding against the defaulter, the MCD said in a statement.
The civic body has ''sealed/attached'' the property located in the Civil Lines area for ''non-payment of property tax'', it said.
The owner ''failed to pay the outstanding property tax, despite being given ample opportunities'' by civic authorities, the statement said.
MCD had earlier issued a notice in this connection, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- The Municipal Corporation