MCD seals property of private firm for tax default

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed a property of a private company here over alleged non-payment of property tax, officials said on Friday.

Nearly Rs 3.91 crore of property tax was outstanding against the defaulter, the MCD said in a statement.

The civic body has ''sealed/attached'' the property located in the Civil Lines area for ''non-payment of property tax'', it said.

The owner ''failed to pay the outstanding property tax, despite being given ample opportunities'' by civic authorities, the statement said.

MCD had earlier issued a notice in this connection, officials said.

