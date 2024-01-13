Left Menu

Jharkhand in grip of biting cold, mercury drops to 3.8 deg C in Bishunpur

Severe cold gripped Jharkhand on Saturday, with the minimum temperature in Gumlas Bishunpur plummeting to 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said. Light rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand on January 17 and January 18, Anand added.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 11:28 IST
Jharkhand in grip of biting cold, mercury drops to 3.8 deg C in Bishunpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Severe cold gripped Jharkhand on Saturday, with the minimum temperature in Gumla’s Bishunpur plummeting to 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state for the next three days, it said.

The low of Bishunpur was followed by Chatra Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK), where the mercury dropped to 4.1 degrees Celsius, Khunti (4.4 degrees), Latehar (4.9 degrees), Lohardaga (5.2 degrees) and state capital Ranchi (8.1 degrees), the department said in a bulletin. ''The mercury dipped by three to seven degrees Celsius across Jharkhand, with westerly to north-westerly winds blowing over the state,'' In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said.

The minimum temperature is expected to start increasing from January 15 onwards, rising by two to three degrees Celsius. “Light rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand on January 17 and January 18,'' Anand added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024