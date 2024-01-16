Left Menu

NASA's upcoming PACE mission to unravel mysteries about clouds, aerosols

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:10 IST
NASA's upcoming PACE mission to unravel mysteries about clouds, aerosols
Image Credit: NASA/Conceptual Image Laboratory
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's upcoming PACE mission will offer important insights on aerosols - airborne particles of sea salt, smoke, human-made pollutants, and dust by observing how they interact with light.

Short for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, the PACE mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than February 6, 2024, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The new global insights offered by the mission will help scientists answer questions about how our oceans and atmosphere interact in a changing climate.

The primary science instrument onboard the satellite will be the Ocean Color Instrument (OCI) - a hyperspectral scanning radiometer capable of measuring the color of the ocean from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared. The instrument will observe more than 100 different wavelengths, making it the first scientific satellite to do so daily on a global scale.

The spacecraft will also carry two cutting-edge polarimeters - the Spectro-polarimeter for Planetary Exploration (SPEXone) and the Hyper Angular Research Polarimeter (HARP2) - to study the clouds and aerosols above the oceans. 

The two polarimeters make a great pair because of the complementary differences in what they measure. HARP2 will observe four wavelengths of light from up to 60 different angles whereas SPEXone will peer down at a narrower swath, using five viewing angles but looking at light at hyperspectral resolution. Together, they will offer a picture of Earth’s atmosphere in unprecedented detail.

NASA will host a media teleconference on Wednesday, January 17, to discuss the upcoming launch and its science objectives.

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024