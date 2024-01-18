EU Commission to back 90% emissions cut for 2040 climate target - sources

The European Commission is set to recommend the EU reduces its net greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2040, from 1990 levels, to ensure the bloc can reach net zero emissions a decade later, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The European Union is drafting its first 2040 climate target, to bridge the gap between its existing goals to cut net emissions 55% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050. With EU Parliament elections in June, the new target is set to test political appetite to continue Europe's ambitious green agenda - which is facing pushback from some governments and industries concerned about the cost, even as climate change unleashes more destructive heat, floods and wildfires across Europe.

The European Commission will present its recommendation for a 90% emissions reduction target for 2040 on Feb 6., the sources told Reuters.

