Leopard strays into staff room of hotel in Jaipur, captured
A leopard was captured from a heritage hotel here on Thursday after it strayed into the staff room, officials said.A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning. On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said.
- Country:
- India
A leopard was captured from a heritage hotel here on Thursday after it strayed into the staff room, officials said.
A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning. He added that there was no one present in the room when the leopard entered it and no one was attacked by the big cat.
Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, said the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room. On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said. The leopard will be released back into the forest after first aid, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meena
- Prithviraj Meena
- Bassi
- Ranger
- Jaipur Zoo
- the forest department
ALSO READ
"PM Modi introduced world to beautiful places in India: Meenakashi Lekhi on row over Maldivian posts
Chinese embassies condemn foreign officials over Taiwan post-election remarks
Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi credits PM Modi, 'Beti Bachao, Padhao' for improvement in sex ratio
Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates Swadeshi Mela in Delhi
"Lord Ram picked PM Modi for Pran Pratishtha": MoS Meenakashi Lekhi