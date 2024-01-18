Left Menu

Leopard strays into staff room of hotel in Jaipur, captured

A leopard was captured from a heritage hotel here on Thursday after it strayed into the staff room, officials said.A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning. On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 20:00 IST
Leopard strays into staff room of hotel in Jaipur, captured
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was captured from a heritage hotel here on Thursday after it strayed into the staff room, officials said.

A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning. He added that there was no one present in the room when the leopard entered it and no one was attacked by the big cat.

Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, said the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room. On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said. The leopard will be released back into the forest after first aid, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024