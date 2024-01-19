Left Menu

CSIR-NIO commences certificate course for Colombo Security Conclave member countries

During the inaugural address, Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO, emphasized the crucial role of littoral nations in comprehending the complexities of the Indian Ocean Region.

CSIR-NIO commences certificate course for Colombo Security Conclave member countries
In a significant step towards fostering collaboration and capacity building in the field of Oceanography, CSIR - National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has commenced a month-long certificate course for the member countries of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC). The inaugural session of this pioneering initiative took place on January 15, 2024.

 

This educational endeavor is a direct outcome of the maiden CSC Oceanographers and Hydrographers conference, which transpired in Goa and Hyderabad in November 2022. Following this conference, scientists from CSC nations jointly conducted two expeditions in the Indian Ocean Region from June to September 2023. Another joint expedition in the Antarctic, launched in December 2023, is currently underway.

During the inaugural address, Prof. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO, emphasized the crucial role of littoral nations in comprehending the complexities of the Indian Ocean Region. The month-long certificate course is being coordinated by Dr Manguesh Uttam Gauns, Senior Principal Scientist & Head, Biological Oceanography Division.

Participants in the course will delve into various facets of Oceanography, addressing the profound impacts of climate change on the Indian Ocean and around the world. The program includes interactive discussions, the exchange of best practices, and hands-on project work to enhance practical knowledge.

The course is anticipated to facilitate a rich exchange of ideas and contribute to the growing body of knowledge in Oceanography. The engagement aims to enhance the capabilities of the participating nations in addressing environmental challenges, fostering sustainable practices, and promoting scientific cooperation.

(With Inputs from PIB) 

