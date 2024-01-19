Left Menu

A Red Sea on Mars? Europe's Mars Express reveals a surprise

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 21:56 IST
A Red Sea on Mars? Europe's Mars Express reveals a surprise
Representative Image/Credit: ANI

The European Space Agency's Mars Express revisited the Medusae Fossae Formation (MFF), one of the most mysterious features on the Red Planet, and found what seems to be layers of water ice stretching several kilometres below ground – the most water ever found in this part of the planet and enough to fill the Red Sea on Earth.

The ice deposit is thousands of metres high and hundreds of kilometres wide. The researchers estimate that the layer of dry material (likely dust or volcanic ash) covering the ice is 300-600 m thick. If the suspected water ice melted, it would be enough to cover Mars in an ocean of water 2.7 m deep.

"This latest analysis challenges our understanding of the Medusae Fossae Formation, and raises as many questions as answers. How long ago did these ice deposits form, and what was Mars like at that time? If confirmed to be water ice, these massive deposits would change our understanding of Mars climate history. Any reservoir of ancient water would be a fascinating target for human or robotic exploration," says Colin Wilson, ESA project scientist for Mars Express and the ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

Mars exhibits several signs that water was once abundant on the planet - such as dried-up river channels, ancient ocean and lake beds, and water-carved valleys. The massive deposits of ice near the Martian equator including those suspected to lurk below the dry surface of the MFF couldn’t have formed in present climatic conditions. They must have formed in the past when the climate was favourable.

Water, as we know here on Earth, is a critical resource for life. As space agencies are planning to send humans to Mars for the first time, the icy deposits within MFF would also make them potentially very valuable for human missions.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024