Left Menu

Ambur's Next Major Development - Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), Underway and Set for an Imminent Launch

Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir Ambur, a town in Tirupattur district, is undergoing a transformative journey towards becoming a burgeoning mega city, with several key developments poised to elevate its status on both economic and infrastructural fronts. The completion of the elevated corridor is poised to transform Ambur into an attractive real estate hub, triggering high demand for both residential and commercial estate projects.

PTI | Ambur | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:53 IST
Ambur's Next Major Development - Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), Underway and Set for an Imminent Launch
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ambur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Ambur, a town in Tirupattur district, is undergoing a transformative journey towards becoming a burgeoning mega city, with several key developments poised to elevate its status on both economic and infrastructural fronts. One of the pivotal projects that signify this metamorphosis is the ongoing construction of an elevated corridor along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Sanctioned in 2011 and currently in progress at a cost of Rs. 135 crore, the elevated corridor spans an impressive length of 1,450 meters and is 11 meters wide, featuring a median for enhanced safety. Complementing the main carriageway are 8-meter wide service roads, designed to facilitate smooth movement for two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars. The strategic location of the corridor, positioned between the Rajiv Gandhi statue and the ORR Theatre in Ambur town, addresses the historically accident-prone nature of the area due to congested neighborhoods and nearby public utilities. With approximately 40% of the construction work already completed, the project is advancing at a rapid pace. Once finished, the elevated corridor is expected to be expanded to six lanes, a move envisioned by road development authorities officials to minimize travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai. This development is set to significantly enhance the travel experience for over 75,000 vehicles, primarily trucks and container lorries, that navigate this bustling stretch on a daily basis. The impact of the elevated corridor on Ambur's growth is multifaceted. Beyond easing transportation, the corridor's proximity to Ambur town's bustling market, government hospital, and bus terminus is expected to foster easier access for residents and visitors. This infrastructural boon is anticipated to stimulate trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, thereby positively influencing the local economy. Real Estate Developments As Ambur undergoes a slew of developments, the town is also witnessing a surge in real estate prospects. The completion of the elevated corridor is poised to transform Ambur into an attractive real estate hub, triggering high demand for both residential and commercial estate projects. The town's strategic location and improved connectivity make it an appealing choice for real estate investors and developers looking to capitalize on the burgeoning growth. In particular, the residential real estate sector in Ambur is experiencing a paradigm shift with the introduction of plotted developments. Unlike traditional living spaces, these plotted developments offer added benefits of world-class amenities and smart futuristic features. This new phase in residential real estate development aligns with the evolving needs and aspirations of the residents, further enhancing Ambur's allure as a modern and vibrant urban center. These developments are further expected to skyrocket the land appreciation rates to a major extent as well, making it a major real-estate investment hub. In conclusion, Ambur's journey towards becoming a mega city is propelled by transformative projects such as the elevated corridor. As these developments unfold, the town is set to become a hotspot for real estate investment, offering a blend of connectivity, amenities, and futuristic living options that will attract residents and businesses alike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024