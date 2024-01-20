J-K administration directs JDA to identify and meet shortage of staff

Battling with grave shortage of staff to run operations in 650 square kilometers, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has got a directive from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to identify and meet the shortage in a bid to ensure the work does not suffer, officials said on Saturday.

The JDA, which runs its administrative, master plan and building permission and land conversion operations in over 650 square kilometers, is facing grave shortage of staff in the town planning, revenue and Khilafwarzi wings, thereby making the people to suffer, they said.

Commissioner Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department Mandeep Kaur, who took over the command of the department recently, passed a directive to the JDA authorities to meet the shortage of staff immediately.

Taking a view of it at the JDA's review meeting, Kaur said that the authority should identify bare minimum staff required on urgent basis like the staff from the town planning, revenue and Khilafwarzi wings, and make arrangements accordingly to meet the shortage.

The JDA's town planning wing, which had a staff strength of nearly 30 employees a few years ago, are left with seven to nine employees, only three of them technically qualified to run operations of master plan, building permission, NoC cases, CLU and surveys in 652 square kilometers areas spreading in the twin districts of Jammu and Samba, the officials said.

Ostensibly, three top officers, including the chief town planner, had gone on premature retirement owning to stagnation with many officers and employees serving on the same post for 15 to 20 years, they said.

The officials said that a similar situation is being faced by the revenue and Khilafwarzi wings manning their operations to check violations, illegal constructions and survey in the huge area. The commissioner secretary had a detailed review of the ongoing development projects within the areas of the JDA and directed the concerned officers to expedite all works for speedy completion.

She asked the concerned officers to further streamline the functioning of the department's various wings, which have direct interface with the public to make the vital units more people friendly and result oriented. The commissioner secretary laid stress on ensuring timely completion of the master plan review exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)