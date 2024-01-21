Left Menu

India's youths contributed to other nations' development by excelling in all fields: Om Birla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 17:39 IST
India's youths contributed to other nations' development by excelling in all fields: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said India's youths have not only contributed to the development of their own country but also towards other nations by excelling in all fields.

Addressing a students' parliament event organised by Delhi University's Hindu College as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations, he said the exceptional talent of India's youths was being acknowledged around the world.

''Today, when many economies in the world are declining, India is moving upwards because of its youths. There is no field in which Indian youths have not excelled, especially technology,'' Birla said.

He said that in the 75th year of India's Independence, there is a need to set new goals to channelise the power of the youths to take the country to newer heights.

''We are all proud that India is the largest democracy in the world,'' the Lok Sabha speaker said, adding that in the 75 years of India's democratic journey, the country has moved ahead with dialogue, discussions, agreements and disagreements.

