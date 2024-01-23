Left Menu

More flooding forecast for Australia's northeast as storm in Coral Sea nears cyclone strength

The real challenge this time around is the sheer amount of the state likely to experience the impact of Kirrily from the cyclones landfall to the rain that falls inland after it weakens.On Saturday, the sole highway that links the northeastern city of Cairns to the popular tourist destination of Port Douglas reopened after repair crews needed more than a month to remove significant amounts of mud and debris from several landslides caused by the previous cyclone.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 23-01-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 10:17 IST
More flooding forecast for Australia's northeast as storm in Coral Sea nears cyclone strength
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

A tropical low strengthening over the Coral Sea on Tuesday is forecast to be the second cyclone is as many months to bring destructive winds and more flooding to Australia's northeast coast.

The system expected to be named Tropical Cyclone Kirrily later Tuesday or Wednesday morning was tracking west toward the Queensland state coast near the city of Townsville and forecast to make landfall overnight Thursday. Winds gusting up to 120 kph were expected as it crossed the Whitsunday Islands on Wednesday evening before increasing to 150 kph on the Australian mainland.

The same sparsely populated region was lashed in December by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which had winds of up to 140 kph. It was the first tropical cyclone of the Australian season which spans the hot southern hemisphere months of November to April.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Laura Boekel said storm tides created by Kirrily were expected to impact the coastal towns of Townsville and Mackay.

“The sea is expected to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas, especially close to the shoreline,” she said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Heavy to intense rain is forecast for other parts of Queensland state when the storm heads inland.

Queensland state Premier Steven Miles said the costs will likely run into the “multiple billions” from Tropical Cyclone Jasper and other storms in December.

“And we're looking at a repeat of those two events over this weekend at this stage, so it could well double the impact of natural disasters,” Miles told the ABC. “The real challenge this time around is the sheer amount of the state likely to experience'' the impact of Kirrily from the cyclone's landfall to the rain that falls inland after it weakens.

On Saturday, the sole highway that links the northeastern city of Cairns to the popular tourist destination of Port Douglas reopened after repair crews needed more than a month to remove “significant amounts of mud and debris” from several landslides caused by the previous cyclone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024