No respite from cold weather conditions in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar shiversat 2.7 deg C

Cold weather conditions continued unabated in Punjab and Haryana on Friday, with temperatures plummeting below normal at several places.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Hisar in Haryana reeled under a severe cold, recording a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal experienced a cold night at 3.9 degrees while a severe chill swept Rohtak too at 4.6 degrees.

Ambala recorded a low of 5.6 degrees, Narnaul 5 degrees, while Fatehabad shivered in 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius.

People across Punjab braved a severe cold with Amritsar at 4.3 degrees, Ludhiana at 4.6 degrees, Patiala and Gurdaspur at 4.8 degrees Celsius, recording below normal minimum temperatures. Bathinda and Faridkot recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

