6 cr people in UP lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty: Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said approximately six crore people in the state have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty through efficient and effective policies of the government.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature on the first day of the Budget session, Patel said, ''Good governance remains the core objective of my government. Embracing the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka, vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas', we are committed to the comprehensive upliftment of all segments of society, with special focus on the underprivileged, farmers, women and youth, without any discrimination.'' Initiatives such as Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra have played a pivotal role in ensuring the direct benefits of government schemes to every needy and deprived person.

''Today, even the common man is experiencing 'ease of living'. Through efficient and effective policies, approximately six crore people in Uttar Pradesh have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty,'' Patel said.

The UP governor further said, ''Demonstrating a commitment to good governance, my government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, aiming to foster peace in the state and safety of every citizen. Presently, the law and order of Uttar Pradesh stands as a shining model for both the country and the world. Data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) affirms the effectiveness of the state government's policies, clear intentions and successful implementation.'' ''According to the NCRB data, a remarkable improvement has been observed in various crime categories in the year 2023 as compared to 2016. There has been a substantial decrease of 87 per cent in cases of dacoity, 76 per cent in robbery, 43 per cent in murder, 65 per cent in riots, 73 per cent in kidnapping for ransom and 46 per cent in cases of rape in the state. The NCRB report also asserts that Uttar Pradesh holds the distinguished position of being the number one state in the country for effectively punishing the criminals involved in crimes against women,'' the governor said.

She said Uttar Pradesh has successfully positioned itself as a revenue-surplus state due to the reforms implemented by the state government to fortify the economy and enhance fiscal management. The UP Global Investors Summit held in February 2023 garnered investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore from both domestic and international investors. These proposals span across all sectors and cover all 75 districts of the state promising employment opportunities for approximately 1.10 crore people, she added.

''My government, with its zero tolerance policy towards crime and corruption in the state, robust law and order, uninterrupted power supply and control over red tapism, has effectively controlled the pathetic condition of the state before the year 2017. This comprehensive approach has paved the way for a consistent flow of investment across all the districts. Manufacturing units are being established due to increasing connectivity of air, water, road and rail networks,'' she said.

The governor said the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy-2022 has been implemented to promote the purchase of electric vehicles. In a continued effort to attract investors, the Uttar Pradesh Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services Policy-2022 was formulated.

Patel said, ''Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a total amount of more than Rs 35,236 crore has been transferred through DBT to more than 17.65 lakh beneficiaries for construction of individual houses.'' One crore 80 lakh families are covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

''Due to strategic efforts undertaken by my government, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a new identity for itself on the national stage. The state is currently making rapid progress on the path of development, shedding the image of a BIMARU state. Today, Uttar Pradesh holds the top position in the country for the successful implementation of over 45 schemes run by the Central and state governments and is leading in the country in various schemes and sectors,'' she said.

She also said the state is at the forefront by providing 1.75 crore free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The UP governor said according to a study by the Reserve Bank of India, the state ranks first in the country in attracting private corporate investment.

Under the first rapid rail transport system in India, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail transport was inaugurated in the year 2023. The state has secured the top position in the country in terms of the influx of Indian tourists, she said.

