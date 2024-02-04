Left Menu

Chile president says wildfires death toll jumps to 64, likely to rise

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:14 IST
Representative Image
  • Chile

At least 64 people have died from forest fires raging in Chile - an increase of 13 in the past day, President Gabriel Boric said on Sunday, adding that the death toll is likely to increase further.

"We know that figure is going to grow, it's going to grow significantly," Boric said in a televised speech to the nation.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

