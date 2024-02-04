Chile president says wildfires death toll jumps to 64, likely to rise
At least 64 people have died from forest fires raging in Chile - an increase of 13 in the past day, President Gabriel Boric said on Sunday, adding that the death toll is likely to increase further.
"We know that figure is going to grow, it's going to grow significantly," Boric said in a televised speech to the nation.
