TREVOC Group Enters Gurgaon with Prime Land Purchase Worth over Rs. 100 Crore on Golf Course Road

Delhi-NCR, India (NewsVoir) Gurgaon, often referred to as India's Millennium City, has long been synonymous with luxury real estate. The renowned developer TREVOC Group has recently made a significant move by acquiring prime land worth over Rs. 100 crore through an auction conducted by HSVP in Sector 56 on Golf Course Road, one of the most coveted addresses in Gurgaon. This strategic investment reaffirms TREVOC Group's commitment to upscale developments in the region.

Golf Course Road is an established micromarket known for its upscale residential and commercial developments, making it an attractive destination for real estate developers. Mr. Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director of TREVOC Group said, "We are pleased to announce our latest investment in Gurgaon with the acquisition of prime land worth over Rs. 100 crore on Golf Course Road in Sector 56. This strategic move is in line with our commitment to upscale developments in the region and reflects our confidence in the potential of Gurgaon's real estate market.'' With a legacy of excellence in setting benchmarks for quality and innovation, TREVOC Group is poised to redefine luxury living in Gurgaon. The company is committed to delivering iconic developments that resonate with the city's discerning homebuyers. TREVOC Group's latest venture in the prime Golf Course Road micromarket is poised to make a substantial impact. ''The prestigious project, spread over 2 acres, will have an estimated revenue potential of about Rs. 800 crore. Our foray into the prime Golf Course Road micromarket marks a significant milestone for TREVOC Group,'' said Mr. Chawla. Expressing optimism about the future of Gurgaon's real estate market, Mr. Chawla added, ''With the government's objective to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy, there is a major focus on infrastructure development, especially in Gurgaon, which offers a high quality of life with access to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, entertainment options, and a cosmopolitan lifestyle.'' The upcoming projects by TREVOC Group will include a range of upscale residential, Grade-A office, and retail spaces, offering top-tier amenities and designs. With 75 years of brand legacy and 20 years of expertise in the real estate sector, TREVOC Group is poised to redefine luxury living in Gurgaon with its keen understanding of evolving market trends and a legacy of excellence. For more information please visit website www.trevocgroup.com. About TREVOC Group TREVOC Group is a renowned name in luxury real estate development, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. TREVOC Group has delivered iconic projects that are synonymous with luxury and trust. The upcoming luxury project in Sector 56 Golf Course Road is set to elevate the standards of upscale living in Gurgaon, reflecting TREVOC Group's vision to create landmark developments that cater to the needs of the city's discerning homebuyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)