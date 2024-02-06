Left Menu

'I want to go home' - seaside Los Angeles hotel cut off after flooding

Flooding from torrential downpours sweeping Southern California cut off a seaside Los Angeles hotel on Monday and temporarily stranded its guests, some seeking to escape the Midwest's harsh winter weather only to get caught up in a major Pacific storm. Vacationers at the Inn at Playa del Rey, four blocks from the Pacific Ocean overlooking a protected marsh, awoke on Monday morning unable to leave the hotel due to street flooding on all sides of the property, as crews worked to pump away ponds of rainwater.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 05:19 IST
'I want to go home' - seaside Los Angeles hotel cut off after flooding

Flooding from torrential downpours sweeping Southern California cut off a seaside Los Angeles hotel on Monday and temporarily stranded its guests, some seeking to escape the Midwest's harsh winter weather only to get caught up in a major Pacific storm.

Vacationers at the Inn at Playa del Rey, four blocks from the Pacific Ocean overlooking a protected marsh, awoke on Monday morning unable to leave the hotel due to street flooding on all sides of the property, as crews worked to pump away ponds of rainwater. The innkeeper, Susan Zolla, said it was some of the worst flooding she had seen in her 28 years as owner of the hotel.

"My guests? They don't know how to get out. They don't know how to get in," Zolla said. Alice White-Zmigrocki, 66, and her husband Joe Zmigrocki, 74, said they were visiting Los Angeles from Chicago to get away from a foot (30 cm) of snow and below-zero temperatures gripping their hometown.

"I want to go home," White-Zmigrocki, a retired teacher, told Reuters. "This is not California." Her husband, a certified public accountant, said the biggest inconvenience from the flooding was not being able to venture off the grounds for breakfast, but he said the hotel was serving up coffee and pastries to the stranded guests.

"I felt kind of sorry for people that live here and have to put up with this, because it's really an inconvenience and dangerous to life," he said. The storm, the second atmospheric river system to drench Southern California in recent days, has dumped more than 10 inches (25 cm) of rain over the Los Angeles area since Sunday, triggering widespread street flooding and mudslides.

Two people were killed by wind-toppled trees in Northern California in the midst of the same storm on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024