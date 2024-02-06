China coast guard says it patrolled territorial waters of Diaoyu Islands
China's Coast Guard said on Tuesday it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkaku Islands.
The islands, which lie in the East China Sea, are jointly claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan.
