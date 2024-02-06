Left Menu

No respite from cold conditions in Kashmir valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:12 IST
No respite from cold conditions in Kashmir valley
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

There was no respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley, a MeT department official said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11. degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night.

The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 10.5 degrees Celsius from previous night's minus 10.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

As forecast, the weather improved in Kashmir on Tuesday morning as sun shone over the valley after nearly four days of overcast skies.

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) which shall be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024