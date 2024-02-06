Left Menu

EU Commission recommends to target 90% net emissions cut by 2040

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-02-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission recommended on Tuesday that the EU slashes net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, a target that will test political appetite to continue the region's ambitious fight against climate change ahead of EU elections.

The Commission said the EU should set an economy-wide 2040 target for 90% net greenhouse gas cuts, compared with 1990 levels.

Tuesday's recommendation will kick off the political debate on the EU goal, but it will be up to a new EU Commission, formed after EU elections in June, to make a final proposal to fix the target into law.

