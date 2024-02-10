Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank Expands Footprint with Plan to Open 88 New Branches in 2021, Confirms MD & CEO

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:06 IST
Indian Overseas Bank Expands Footprint with Plan to Open 88 New Branches in 2021, Confirms MD & CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has drawn up expansion plans to open 88 new branches during the year commemorating the 88th Foundation Day celebrations, a top official said on Saturday.

The Chennai-headquartered bank marking the occasion unveiled RuPay Credit Card variants, IOB Freedom Savings and Current Account Variant and Digital Documents Execution for online locker agreements.

After paying rich tributes to the late M Ct M Chidambaram Chettiyar, who founded the bank on this day in 1937, the bank's Managing Director Ajay Kumar Srivastava said they plan to open 88 new branches during the year.

''This bold expansion initiative underscores the bank's unwavering dedication to offering comprehensive financial services, thereby fostering economic vibrancy and inclusivity in communities spanning the length and breadth of the nation,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Indian Overseas Bank said it has increased the interest rates on Rupees Retail Term Deposits for 444 days by 20 basis points with immediate effect.

Retail term depositors would receive an interest rate of 7.30 per cent, senior citizens 7.80 per cent, and Super Senior Citizens 8.05 per cent on term deposits with 444 days.

Srivastava, also the bank's Chief Executive Officer, handed over 11 tricycles, and nine wheelchairs to differently-abled individuals through the Ramakrishna Math here on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

