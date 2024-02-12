Left Menu

New India Assurance stock sinks after Q3 profit decline, drops by 11%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:25 IST
New India Assurance stock sinks after Q3 profit decline, drops by 11%
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of The New India Assurance Company Ltd plummeted 11 per cent on Monday after the general insurer reported a decline in net profit in the December quarter.

The scrip of the company plunged 10.95 per cent to trade at Rs 259.10 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, New India Assurance's shares tumbled 10.91 per cent to trade at Rs 259.20 per piece.

In mid-session trade, 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 384.01 points or 0.54 per cent to trade at 71,211.48, while NSE Nifty declined 0.56 per cent to trade at 21,660.65 points.

On Friday, the New India Assurance Company Ltd reported a 4.5 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 715 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 due to underwriting losses.

The company had a net profit of Rs 749 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total income rose to Rs 10,630 crore in the third quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 9,746 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Gross premium written during the reported quarter rose to Rs 10,665 crore in the quarter as against Rs 9,243 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024