Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance aims to double its disbursals in Maharashtra

This expansion in the business capital is driven by the growth of Navi Mumbai and the potential it offers for our home finance business, said the companys Managing Director Lakshminarayan Duraiswamy.Sundaram Home Finance has presence in Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:27 IST
Sundaram Home Finance aims to double its disbursals in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Home Finance has opened its new branch in Navi Mumbai, as the subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd aims to double its disbursements made in Maharashtra next year.

The expansion plan was in the backdrop of the region offering potential to home finance, a top official said.

''Mumbai is the largest and fastest growing real estate market in the country. We currently operate out of Thane catering to the outskirts of Mumbai. This expansion in the business capital is driven by the growth of Navi Mumbai and the potential it offers for our home finance business,'' said the company's Managing Director Lakshminarayan Duraiswamy.

Sundaram Home Finance has presence in Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur. It had registered annual disbursements of over Rs 225 crore in Maharashtra and is targeting to double its disbursements in that state next year.

''We will continue to focus on the mid-range housing segment in Mumbai. We currently disburse home loans of around Rs 100 crore annually in the Mumbai region and believe we can double this, next year,'' he said in a statement.

Sundaram Home Finance has 135 branches in the Southern region, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The company registered a net profit of Rs 62 crore for the October-December 2023 quarter on disbursements of Rs 1,252 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024