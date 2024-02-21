Left Menu

Beijing shuts highways after heavy snowfall

A cold spell has been sweeping through swathes of China this week, with freezing rain and snow expected to last until Monday. Beijing authorities boosted public transport and shut eight highways, state television CCTV said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 10:03 IST
Beijing shuts highways after heavy snowfall
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing shut some highways on Wednesday after heavier-than-expected snowfall hit the Chinese capital overnight. A cold spell has been sweeping through swathes of China this week, with freezing rain and snow expected to last until Monday.

Beijing authorities boosted public transport and shut eight highways, state television CCTV said. While snow in urban areas had stopped, light snowfall continued in mountainous areas. Tuesday evening's snowfall lasted longer and was heavier than forecast due to a rapid rise in water vapour in the capital after a confluence of humid air current from the south with a cold air mass that moved slowly eastward, the chief forecaster at the municipal observatory told Beijing Daily.

Almost 200 road sections were closed across the country due to the bad weather, CCTV said. China's National Meteorological Center is predicting subzero temperatures for the days ahead around the country's central region, east, north, northwest as well as parts of the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024