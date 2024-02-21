Left Menu

Light rain, drizzle likely in parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 10:04 IST
Light rain, drizzle likely in parts of Delhi
Representative Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is likely to witness light rain or drizzle in parts of the city on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The mercury settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

A cloudy sky is expected in the city with a likelihood of rain during the day, as per the weather forecast.

On Monday, the city witnessed late-night rain, leading to a marginal improvement in the air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'poor' category with a reading of 262 recorded at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far. In the corresponding month, last year, the capital recorded no rainy days.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024