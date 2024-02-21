Left Menu

Updated: 23-02-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 17:56 IST
(Updated) Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander to land at Moon's South Pole tomorrow
Image Credit: Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines is targeting Thursday, February 22, for the landing of their Odysseus lunar lander on the South Pole of the Moon as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative and Artemis campaign.

NASA will provide live coverage of the landing on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Odysseus launched on February 15, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Nova-C lander will touch down near Malapert A, a lunar impact crater in the Moon's South Pole region.

Update 1

The Odysseus lander passed over the near side of the Moon following lunar orbit insertion on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and is currently orbiting approximately 92 km above the lunar surface, Intuitive Machines said in an update.

Update 2

Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lunar lander touched down on the Moon at 5:23 p.m. CST on Thursday. This is the first time a US commercial lunar lander has made it to orbit around the Moon.

