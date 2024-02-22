Left Menu

Better law & order, good governance have resulted in industrial development in UP: Yogi Adityanath

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:13 IST
Better law & order, good governance have resulted in industrial development in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the industrial development in the state is a result of better law and order, and good governance.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised at Sector 13 of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) after gifting 20 projects worth Rs 1,040 crore to the authority, Adityanath said that the double engine government is aimed at building a 'developed India' under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The projects for GIDA include the launch of the Kalesar Residential Township Scheme with an estimated income of Rs 650 crore, laying of the foundation stone of SD International's plastic recycling and food packaging container unit with an investment of Rs 300 crore as well as the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of 18 development projects worth Rs 90 crore.

''To fulfil this resolution of a developed India, Uttar Pradesh needs to be developed, and for this, Gorakhpur needs to be developed. Industrial investment is a prerequisite for fulfilling this resolution of a developed country, state, and district,'' he said.

Further, the chief minister said the industrial development and creation of employment opportunities being witnessed in the state are the result of better law and order, good governance and election of good public representatives, emphasising that, ''When intentions are good, results are also good.'' He said the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project is expected to be completed soon, providing two routes to travel to Lucknow.

He expressed the need for developing this region as an industrial cluster, highlighting the efforts made in recent years.

He mentioned investments made in GIDA by companies such as Varun Beverages, Cayan Distilleries, CP Milk, Tatva Plastics, Central Warehousing Corporation, India Autowheels, Balaji Processors, Rungta Industries, Kapila Krishi Udyog, and Singh Paper Projects.

He said that these investments are expected to create job opportunities for around 5,000 youths.

The chief minister shared the development of other industries in the GIDA area, including a garment park on 25 acres, a plastic park on 88 acres, and the construction of a flat factory at a cost of Rs 34 crore. He said that the government is also going to build an industrial township in Dhuriyapar on 5,500 acres.

Adityanath also distributed enrolment certificates to five students of the Skill Training Center of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

