PM to address 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' on Feb 24, launch projects worth Rs 34,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' programme on February 24 via video and launch development projects worth over Rs 34,400 crore.

The projects are related to to a number of important sectors including roads, railways, coal, power and solar energy, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

It said Modi will inaugurate the the National Thermal Power Corporation's Lara Super Thermal Power Project, stage-I (2x800 MW), and lay the foundation stone of the stage-II (2x800 MW) of the project in Raigarh.

While the stage-I of the station is built with an investment of around Rs 15,800 crore, the stage-II entails an investment of Rs 15,530 crore. The statement said the project equipped with highly efficient super critical technology (for stage-I) and ultra super critical technology (for stage-II) will ensure lesser specific coal consumption and carbon dioxide emission. While 50 per cent power from both stage-I & II is allocated to Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving power scenario in several other states and UTs such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu, abnd Dadra and Nagar Haveli among others.

The statement said Modi will also inaugurate three key first mile connectivity (FMC) projects of south eastern coalfields limited built at a total cost of more than Rs 600 crores. In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, he will inaugurate the solar PV project at Rajnandgaon built at a cost of around Rs 900 crore. The project will generate an estimated 243.53 million units of energy annually and will mitigate around 4.87 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over 25 years, equivalent to the carbon sequestered by about 8.86 million trees over the same period, it said.

He will also be inaugurating several other projects.

