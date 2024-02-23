Left Menu

Cold wave continues in Himachal, 336 roads blocked Shimla

At least 269 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 40 in Chamba, and 22 in Kullu district. Sangh President Bhagat Barotra said several roads were closed in the Pangi area due to snowfall and the sick and elderly and pregnant women were facing a tough time reaching Chamba and Kullu.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 19:55 IST
Cold wave continues in Himachal, 336 roads blocked Shimla
  • Country:
  • India

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in the higher hills and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, with Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest at minus 14.8 degrees Celsius. A total of 336 roads, including four national highways, are still blocked due to snowfall over the past few days and 110 transformers have been disrupted, according to the state emergency operation centre. At least 269 roads were closed in Lahaul and Spiti, 40 in Chamba, and 22 in Kullu district. A delegation led by Pangi Kalyan Sangh met Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal and urged him to start flights for the snowbound Pangi. Sangh President Bhagat Barotra said several roads were closed in the Pangi area due to snowfall and the sick and elderly and pregnant women were facing a tough time reaching Chamba and Kullu. The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in the upper hills from February 24 to 29 and rain in the mid hills on February 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024