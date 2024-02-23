Left Menu

Nadda lays foundation stone of Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:38 IST
Nadda lays foundation stone of Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday laid the foundation stone of a Vishram Sadan at All India Institute of Medical Science, Bilaspur, in Himachal Pradesh.

The Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur will be spread in a 4,641.38 square metre area, having four storeys, 250 beds and will be built at an estimated project cost of Rs 26.75 crore, a Power Grid Corporation statement said.

Vishram Sadan is equipped with all requisite amenities such as waiting hall, cafeteria, fully equipped rooms/dormitories etc.

''The foundation stone for POWERGRID Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur was laid by J P Nadda, Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) in presence of Dr. Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemical and Fertilizers,'' it stated.

Power Grid Corporation CMD R K Tyagi was also present on the occasion.

POWERGRID is commissioning projects of about Rs 50 crore for AIIMS Bilaspur under its CSR.

An MRI machine worth Rs 16 crore, is offering a safer, more comfortable experience with imaging results that can be generated quickly and accurately. It is also providing 128 Slice CT Scanner machine worth Rs 7 crore.

POWERGRID as a responsible corporate citizen has already constructed seven Vishram Sadans at various hospitals all over India including AIIMS, New Delhi; KGMC, Lucknow, UP; IGIMS, Patna, Bihar; DMCH, Darbhanga, Bihar; SSG, Vadodara, Gujarat; and NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Karnataka, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024