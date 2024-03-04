Delhi Budget: Atishi allocates Rs 902 crore for uplift of unauthorised colonies

The Delhi government has made a provision of Rs 902 crore in its 2024-25 Budget for the uplift of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Presenting the Budget in the Delhi Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Atishi said water pipelines have been laid on a war-footing in unauthorised colonies and slums.

''There is likely no slum cluster in Delhi where water pipelines have not reached every household. Today, 99.6 per cent of unauthorised colonies have water pipelines,'' she said.

There is a 4,243-kilometre sewerage network to which 1,031 unauthorised colonies are now connected. After 2014, the Arvind Kejriwal government laid 2,422 kilometres of new water pipelines and 3,100 kilometres of sewer pipelines so that every Delhi resident can get the basic facilities, the minister said.

The life of Lord Ram has taught that ''we must think first about those who are the most neglected in society''. Drawing inspiration from this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has worked on a war-footing to change the situation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, she added.

A large part of Delhi's population resides in unauthorised colonies. There are approximately 1,800 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, hosting 30 per cent of Delhi's population, Atishi said in her speech.

There was a time when the attitude of governments towards the residents of unauthorised colonies was ''highly indifferent and they were left to fend for themselves'', the minister claimed.

During that time, governments only remembered them when seeking votes. There was no drinking water, there were no roads, sewerage network or drains in these colonies. These colonies were surrounded by filth and garbage, she alleged.

Most inhabitants of these colonies were migrants who had come to Delhi with dreams of a better life but were ''compelled to live in substandard conditions''. Even basic amenities were lacking for them, the finance minister said.

In 2015, when the Kejriwal government assumed power, ''we prioritised providing the residents of these colonies with all facilities''. ''We made it our priority to develop infrastructure in unauthorised colonies and give people a dignified life,'' she said.

Along with increasing drains and water lines in unauthorised colonies, the Kejriwal government has built 5,175 kilometres of roads in 1,355 such colonies, she said. ''I am pleased to inform you that in the coming year, a provision of Rs 902 crore has been made in the Budget for the uplift of unauthorised colonies in the fiscal 2024-25,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)