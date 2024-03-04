Left Menu

Polish police say object that fell in north of country was weather balloon

(Recasts with police statement) WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - An object that fell in a field in north-eastern Poland was a weather balloon, after the Fakt tabloid reported on Monday that a military object had fallen in the area.

An object that fell in a field in north-eastern Poland was a weather balloon, after the Fakt tabloid reported on Monday that a military object had fallen in the area. Fakt reported that a military object had fallen in a field near the town of Milakowo.

However, the police in nearby Ostroda told Reuters that the object was a weather balloon. "I confirm that this morning we received a report that an object fell in the fields near Milakowo, now we can confirm that it was a meteorological balloon," a police spokesperson said.

"Our activities here focused on securing this place until the arrival of the army, and at the moment we are trying to explain the origin of this object and why it was found in these fields in our area." Poland has been on high alert for

stray missiles from the war in Ukraine.

In November 2022, a stray Ukrainian missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow in southern Poland killing two people and raising fears at the time of the war in Ukraine spilling over the border.

