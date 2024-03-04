Qatar's total revenues at $15.25 billion in Q4 2023 - ministry

Qatar, a major gas exporter, recorded total revenues of 55.6 billion riyals ($15.25 billion) in Q4 2023, down 10% from the previous quarter, Qatar's finance ministry said on Monday.

The total public spending reached 54.2 billion riyals ($14.87 billion) in the same quarter, up 8.9% compared with the previous quarter, the finance ministry added.

($1 = 3.6455 Qatar riyals)

