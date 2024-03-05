US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall St lower ahead of economic data
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as megacap growth stocks fell ahead of a slew of economic data and several key events this week, including appearances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.85 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 38,906.98.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.43 points, or 0.40%, at 5,110.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.77 points, or 0.80%, to 16,077.74 at the opening bell.
