US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall St lower ahead of economic data

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as megacap growth stocks fell ahead of a slew of economic data and several key events this week, including appearances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.85 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 38,906.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 20.43 points, or 0.40%, at 5,110.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.77 points, or 0.80%, to 16,077.74 at the opening bell.

